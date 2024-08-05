Learn all about damselflies and dragonflies and their world of romance during BUGfest

BUGfest is back at the Natural History Museum of Utah on August 10 and 11, 2024.

The theme this year is the damselfly, offering attendees the chance to learn all about damselflies, dragonflies and the wild world of dragonfly romance during the 'Bug Bites' speaker series.

BUGfest brings together invertebrate experts, educators and enthusiasts packed with collections showcases, live insect interactions and informative lectures.

The Bug Bar will return this year, offering recipes and lessons from Natural History Museum of Utah Executive Director Jason Cryon, as well as evolutionary anthropologist and chef, Megan Bartley.

This year BUGfest will feature a special exhibition, Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss, a captivating photographic exhibition that reveals the intricate beauty of insects on an unprecedented scale.

Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss, is on display now through September 15, 2024.

You can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.

