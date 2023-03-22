Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Learn all about race, diversity and inclusion at "Black, White and Blended"

"Black, White and Blended"
This Utah mom teaches parents about being a blended, mixed race family.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 15:14:37-04

Chelsie Dort is the mom of a blended, mixed race family of seven!

She says it has been an unexpected journey after marrying a man of a different race and sharing children together.

So, she created "Black White and Blended" to help others in her position navigate their lives.

Chelsie helps parents know how to talk to their kids about race and how to address a situation if your children ask why someone is black in public.

She says don't hush them, because you'll teach them that's taboo. Instead, just explain very honestly that people have different color skin.

You can learn more at blackwhiteandblended.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere