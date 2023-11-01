Learn baking tips from The Sugar House Bakery at Pinners Conference

Utah Pinners Conference is 115 fantastic classes taught by your favorite influencers on the most popular Pinterest trends. Plus, a full shopping floor with more than 600 amazing shops and brands to shop till you drop.

It's for everyone who is interested in learning, creating or shopping!

One of the fun things people can try at Pinners is baking and decorating tips from Meaghan House and The Sugar House Bakery.

New this year at Pinners: Girls Night Out on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 4 to 8pm. You can pick a class and get swag and check it all out for only $15.

Pinners runs November 4-5, 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Get your tickets and more information at pinnersconference.com.