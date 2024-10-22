Learn DIY cookie decorating from The Sugar House Bakery at Pinners Conference

Pinners Conference is coming back to Mountain America Expo Center October 24-26,2024.

This should be the best Pinners Conference yet with over 130 workshops taught on popular online trends as well as shopping from over 600 exhibits featuring some of your favorite locals brands and influencers.

Meaghan House, owner of The Sugar House Bakery will be teaching DIY Cookie Decorating. And you'll be able to send her a picture from your phone and watch as it's printed on a cookie!

The greatest part about the classes is you get to try things and get instructions from the experts with no messes at your house. You are going to love it.

New this year a shopping day only on Thursday to get the best stuff first.

Get your tickets at the door or online at ut.pinnersconference.com.

