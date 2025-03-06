Learn how to care for rose bushes in Utah at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Humans have been cultivating roses for nearly 4000 years, which explains why roses hold a unique place among all other shrubs in the landscape.

Paul Mulder, Utah Certified Nurseryman, says despite all the reasons people have for NOT growing roses (thorns, pruning, care/maintenance), roses are actually a surprisingly easy way to provide a ton of unique color to the landscape.

He says Northern Utah is possibly the best place in the country to grow roses because of our dry climate, our relative lack of disease and insects, and our mild-ish winters.

Now is the time to start thinking about your rose garden, including adding new bare root varieties, pruning existing plants, and adding fertilizer to prep them for the first big bloom flush in May and June.

Most roses available for the landscape are "everblooming", which means with proper care, they could be in some stage of bloom all throughout the growing season.

Roses have two major bloom times, May/June and again in September/October, but can bloom less profusely through the middle summer months as well.

There is a rose available for every kind of rose customer, from experts and collectors to people just wanting a reliable bloc of landscape color.

