Learn how to customize your own chargers for a beautiful table at Pinners Conference

Pinners Conference is a one-of-a-kind experience where women come to shop, learn, create and connect!

There will be over 100 classes taught on popular Pinterest trends in addition to a fully curated shopping floor with amazing things to shop.

You can get your entire Christmas shopping done at Pinners!

Chelsea Evans, Owner of Apple Blossom Way will be teaching really fun classes and she will also have a booth where you can create and get supplies too.

Chelsea joined us in studio to show us how to customize our own chargers for beautiful holiday tables.

Pinners Conference is Friday and Saturday, November 5-6th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Purchase tickets at pinnersconference.com or you can get your ticket at the door.

