Learn how to do braids on yourself or your child

Summer Braids
Braids are a staple of summer. Here are three different ways to braid.
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 28, 2024
Summer is the time we spend at pools, amusement parks camping, and at the lake.

If you want to keep your hair out of your face, try these worry-free braid styles.

Jennifer Johnson, Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, showed us to demonstrate some techniques and share some tips.

She recommends braiding damp hair, especially if its fine, use a tailcomb for clean partings, and use good elastics.

Another pro tip: sleep in the braids and take them out in the morning for heatless curls.

Jennifer showed us Dutch, French, and Bubble Braids and she's having a Summer Braid Bar happening in June and July. You can choose from single or double of these three braids for $20, which is $10 off.

Visit prodoblowdrybar.com for more information.

