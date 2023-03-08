Learn How to 'Flip the Strip' at the Salt lake Home + Garden Show

Learn how to flip your park strip or side yard this weekend.

The Salt Lake Home and Garden show will be where hundreds of experts will offer advice and tools necessary.

Despite all the rain and snow Utah has recently received, water conservation is a must this spring and summer.

"70% of the average household's water is used outdoors on the landscape," said Nikki Wyman from Sandy City Public Utilities.

She will be at the show to cover five steps for reclaiming your park strip or side yard, explore resources including plans, classes, and plants that thrive in Utah's climate.

For tickets head to saltlakehomeandgardenshow.com