Learn how to grow beautiful roses in Utah at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Roses have been cultivated by humans for nearly 4,000 years, earning a unique and enduring place in gardens around the world.

Roses have a reputation for being high maintenance because of thorns, pruning, and seasonal care.

But in reality, they're surprisingly manageable—especially in Utah.

With some basic attention at the right times of year, they provide an incredible amount of color and visual impact compared to many other shrubs.

As a Utah Certified Nurseryman, Paul Mulder with Glover Nursery, helps gardeners understand why Northern Utah's dry climate, lower disease pressure, and relatively mild winters make this region especially well-suited for growing healthy, long-lasting roses.

Now is the time to plan and prepare.

Early spring is ideal for adding new bare root varieties, pruning established plants, and applying fertilizer. These steps prepare roses for their first major bloom cycle in May and June.

