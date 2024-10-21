Learn how to make sourdough at home at this year's Pinners Conference

Pinners Conference is coming back to Mountain America Expo Center October 24-26, 2024.

This should be the best Pinners Conference yet with over 130 workshops taught on popular online trends as well as shopping from over 600 exhibits featuring some of your favorite locals brands and influencers.

New this year a shopping day only on Thursday to get the best stuff first.

But, Pinners is so much more than a shopping event. It's the perfect place to come and try new things that maybe you have never tried before but always wanted to.

There will be classes from kitchen, to DIY, to home improvement, art, sewing and more.

Michelle Barlow with Barlow & Co. will be there teaching about sourdough. She says it's really easy and fun to make at home.

You can get tickets ahead of time at ut.pinnersconference.com or at the door.

