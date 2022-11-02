Make the perfect holiday treat with The Sugar House Bakery at Pinners

Meaghan House, owner of The Sugar House Bakery, says Cocoa Bombs are all the rage.

She'll be showing people who to make this perfect holiday treat at Pinners Conference.

You will make and assemble and rink your perfected cocoa bomb.

Meaghan will be making these all weekend!

Make it a Girls Night Out! For the first time ever, Pinners Conference is offering this fun way to experience it with your besties. It's a great value because you get to try one class, get a free churro and even a swag bag with your admission.

Pinners Conference is November 4 and 5 at Mountain America Expo Center.

Get tickets ahead of time at pinnersconference.com or at the door.