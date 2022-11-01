Learn how to make your own wax seal for cards at Pinners Conference

Over the course of two days, there will be 108 workshops at Pinners Conference.

That includes one by B Goods Lettering, they'll be showing you how to hand letter and seal the perfect Christmas wax tags.

Join Betsy Bennett for an evening filled with lettering and wax seal making and fun!

Make it a Girls Night Out! For the first time ever, Pinners Conference is offering this fun way to experience it with your besties. It's a great value because you get to try one class, get a free churro and even a swag bag with your admission.

Pinners Conference is November 4 and 5 at Mountain America Expo Center.

Get tickets ahead of time at pinnersconference.com or at the door.