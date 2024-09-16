Learn how to properly install a car seat

Properly securing children in car seats that meet federal motor vehicle safety standards goes a long way in keeping them safe.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children.

In 2020, 1,093 children 14 and under were killed in motor vehicle crashes, according to Injury Facts.

The National Safety Council believes child restraint systems should go beyond state requirements, because too often state laws are no match for the laws of physics.

Join FOX13 in observing Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday with our friends from Baby Cubby.

The Utah-based small business is located in American Fork.

They pride themselves in doing research on every product they sell, and they test them out and see how much parents like them and use them.

With Utah having some of the highest fertility rates in the country, Baby Cubby says they can help give relief to brand new parents.

They helped remind FOX13's Morgan Saxton how to properly install an infant car seat and convertible car seat ahead of her second delivery.