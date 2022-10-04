Watch Now
Learn how to sustain healthy trees and shrubs even during the drought

"The Arborist" will be at the Deseret News Home Show
You can learn the best ways to plant a tree, even in a drought, at the Deseret News Home Show.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 04, 2022
The Deseret News Home Show runs Friday, October 7, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

During the show you can learn all about home and garden care from some of the top experts around.

That includes "The Arborist", James Batton. He's a local consulting arborist and horticulturalist who specializes in diagnosing health-related plant issues and helping homeowners find the best solution for healthier, long-lived landscapes.

James will be on the Design Stage on:

  • Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Deseret News Home Show
Dates:

  • Friday, October 7, 2022 2 p.m.–9 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 8, 2022 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 9, 2022 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah

Admission:
Adults (at the door) $12.00
Adults (online only) $10.00
Seniors $8.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Weekend Pass $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 7, 2022. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.

