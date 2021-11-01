Watch
Learn how you can handletter your own holiday cards at Pinners Conference

Pinners is a one-of-a-kind experience where you can shop, learn, create and connect.
Pinners Conference is a one-of-a-kind experience where women come to shop, learn, create and connect!

There will be over 100 classes taught on popular Pinterest trends in addition to a fully curated shopping floor with amazing things to shop.

You can get your entire Christmas shopping done at Pinners!

Rhonna Farrer from Rhonna Farrer Designs will be teaching three classes at Pinners including handlettering your own holiday cards.

Pinners Conference is Friday and Saturday, November 5-6th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Purchase tickets at pinnersconference.com or you can get your ticket at the door.

