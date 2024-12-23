Learn more about your family's history at RootsTech

RootsTech is back in person again this year, March 6-8, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

There will also be a virtual option for those who can't be there in person.

RootsTech is really for everyone who is interested in family history and genealogy and includes educational sessions, the latest tech and keynote speakers including Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall, the Olympic Gold medalist couple and world-renowned artist, Dana Tanamachi.

Online, Ndaba Mandela will be the virtual keynote.

Whether you are a seasoned genealogist or just starting to learn about family history, there is something for everyone.

There will be hundreds of classes for topics all over the family history spectrum.

For more information please visit familysearch.org/en/rootstech.