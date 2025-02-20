Learn the best ways to conserve energy, save money and even earn rebates with "Therm"

The ThermWise program from Enbridge Gas offers a custom Home Energy Plan as unique as your home–so you can discover the best ways to conserve, save, and even earn rebates.

Therm told us that a Home Energy Plan will provide helpful suggestions to improve your home's energy efficiency, saving you both energy and money.

Your customized report may show you where improvements can be made, approximately how much those improvements will cost, and how long it could take for the improvements to pay you back.

To schedule a visit with a Home Energy Expert you can visit ThermWise.com.

While on that website, you can also find energy-saving tips.

Therm shared a few with us:

Setting your thermostat between 65 – 70 degrees during the winter and 58 degrees when you're not at home will help you save on costs.

Windows are a major source of heat loss. Consider having an Enbridge Gas expert assess your windows to increase the comfort of your home. Let sunlight in during the winter to help warm your house.

An Enbridge Gas expert can help you identify air leaks around windows, doors, plumbing, and electrical outlets in your home and recommend steps you can take to weatherize your home by adding sealants, or weather stripping to those areas.

Plus, there are potential rebates via the ThermWise program, including for certain appliances like a smart thermostat.

For those building homes, check with your builder about ThermWise rebates that can help support the construction of an energy-efficient home.

If you're thinking about upgrading your building's equipment to more energy-efficient equipment for your local business, you may want to visit the ThermWise.com website first to learn about the eligibility requirements for a rebate.

The Thermwise program offers weatherization rebates. There are rebates available for insulating attics and crawl spaces.

Find cost and energy-saving measure tips and get started with a Home Energy Plan at ThermWise.com.