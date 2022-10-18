Learn to carve the perfect pumpkin

Pumpkin carving is a perfect way to celebrate fall with family and friends and a great way to express your creativity and individuality.

As a polytech university, Utah Tech is all about hands-on learning – like pumpkin carving – inside and outside of the classroom.

"Your pumpkin doesn’t have to be complex or perfect," said Jyl Hall, Director of Public Relations at UT. "The important things is that you are trying and learning something new."

For more fall fun, join Utah Tech University for their Pumpkin Carving Class, led by Brooke Ulrich, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. The class will feature tips and tricks for creating jack-o’-lantern masterpieces.

Utah Tech University will continue the Halloween celebration with trunk-or-treat booths, activities and games at the annual Trailblazer Tricks & Treats Night from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 on Palm Street.