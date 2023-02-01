Learn to embroider with help from a local artist

She learned to embroider as a young kid.

Ciara is now the owner of Hoop De Hoop Embroidery.

The local artist offers a monthly subscription option.

Patterns are beginner friendly. Each kit outlines how to stitch the hoops from beginning to end.

For those who like or want to do embroidery outside of a traditional hoop, she offers three stitch sets - 'I am worthy' pack, floral pack, and a desert pack.

A lot of people use them to stitch on clothing, bags, towels, etc.

New patterns are released on the 1st of every month. For example, if you sign up at any point in February, your first box will go out in early March.

Valentine pattern/kits are still available for anyone who wants to stitch for a loved one!

Subscriptions can be canceled at anytime. Find out more: hoopdehoop.com