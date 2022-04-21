Learn to surf indoors at Flowrider

Feel the rush of the ocean year-round with your family and friends at Flowrider in Ogden!

Flowboarding takes surfing, skateboarding, wakeboarding, snowboarding, and bodyboarding all into account so you can apply the skills you learn this summer at the ocean or lake!

Powered by an engine that drives 10,000 gallons of flowing water per minute it's quite the thrill but don't worry if you fall... it will feel like falling onto a trampoline.

The Flowrider is located in Ogden, Utah inside the Solomon Center.

Learn more at https://www.flowriderutah.com/