Learn what life was like when the Founding Fathers and Mothers lived in America

Freedom's Light Festival is a fun, engaging and free way to learn how the Founding Fathers and Mothers lived in Colonial times.

You'll be able to take part in hands-on activities like candle-dipping.

You'll also learn interesting facts like who Mary Mary Katherine Goddard was, and what did she do that no other woman in the world has done.

The Festival runs Thursday, September 19, 2024 through Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Bountiful Park.

You can get more information by visiting: FreedomsLight.US,