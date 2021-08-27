Learn & Work in Utah is helping individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and those looking to improve their career prospects by offering short-term, tuition-free training programs.

The programs offered range from Dental Assisting, to Cybersecurity, Welding, HR Management certificate, Supply Chain Management, Professional Sales, Data Analytics, and more.

All of the programs available are linked to in-demand jobs. This means that students who complete these programs can find employment where it’s needed most in the state.

Programs are available at public colleges and universities across Utah. Interested individuals should apply early because space is limited.

You can visit learnandwork.org to see the complete list of available programs.