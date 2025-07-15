Learning about science is fun for the whole family at Clark Planetarium

The lecture series at Clark Planetarium is a great way to learn about science in a way the entire family can enjoy.

There is a different speaker on the second Thursday of every month.

Shauna Lake talked with Chris Jones, Clark Planetarium Marketing & Communications Supervisor, about the lectures.

He says they are given by some of the best scientists in Utah, as well as in the country, and will continue for the rest of the year.

In August, you can learn about the climate and Utah's Great Salt Lake in a lecture by Bonnie Baxter. a Professor of Biology and Director of Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster University.

She'll talk about the lake's microbiology and how it is a model for ancient salt lakes that dried up on Mars.

"Do you think that Martian minerals could be holding on to life that used to live on the red planet?" That's a question that you'll think about as part of her presentation.

It's happening on Thursday, August 14, 2025 from 7-8pm and you can learn more at clarkplanetarium.org.

