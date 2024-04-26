Learning has never been easier to fit into your busy schedule

Utah Tech University offers more than 300 online course offerings, so learning has never been easier to fit around your busy schedule.

Chris Guymon, Associate Provost for Academic Programs at Utah Tech University, says many of their students also have full-time jobs as well as family commitments that take a lot of time.

UT Online offers a number of degrees and certificates in everything from communications to digital design to retail management and nursing.

One of their nursing students says she loves the flexibility the online program gives her.

"That means you can still be there for the soccer games and the football games and you won't miss the touchdown pass that your nine-year-old throws," says student Susan Leatham.

Utah Tech Online offers Master Programs, Degree Completion, Bachelor Programs, Associate Programs as well as certificates.

You can learn more at online.utahtech.edu or by calling 435-479-GRIT.

