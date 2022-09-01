Leave your car at home, take transit for Free Fare Day

In Utah we love being outside which in turn means we all want clean air to breathe.

UCAIR is reminding Utahns to “Live to Breathe,” which means to live in a way that allows us to breathe clean air as we enjoy the things we love.

Bryce Bird, Director of the Division of Air Quality, explained that because new ozone is formed each day, our individual behaviors can improve or exacerbate the air quality each day.

One way we can all help our air quality is by carpooling or taking public transportation.

Today, September 1st and tomorrow, September 2nd is FREE FARE DAY - all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, the S-Line Streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect, and UTA On Demand. GREENBike is also offering a special promo code during the free fare days.

How to Ride UTA: The easiest way to plan your trip is by downloading the Transit app, available in the App Store or Google Play. You can also visit Schedules and Maps to plan your trip with Google or view bus and rail schedules, route maps, and more.

For more information go to UCAIR.org