Lee's helps you eat seasonably in the produce department; plus get your fresh squeezed OJ too

It's easy to eat seasonally at Lee's Marketplace because of their beautiful produce section.

Bill Bohman with Lee's says they can always help you know what is (and isn't) in season.

Right now, berries are at the peak of their season coming from California and Mexico. They'll be best for another couple of months.

Apples are usually harvested in fall, but Lee's gets apples all through the winter and there are always several varieties available.

Citrus is also at the peak of the season. That means you can grab grapefruits, tangelos, oranges in many varieties. Bill says right now they taste better than ever, and citrus is also at its lowest price right now.

Speaking of citrus, did you know Lee's squeezes their own orange juice?

Bill says they mostly use Valencia oranges because they have a sweet taste, but you can find them blended with other types of oranges, as well as other citrus fruits.

Every bottle of their OJ uses eight oranges. That means they used 376,000 oranges last year alone to make 47,000, 16-ounce bottles.

You can also order fresh squeezed orange juice for your event, like a baby shower, corporate meeting or golf tournament.

