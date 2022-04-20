Watch
Lee's Marketplace can help you celebrate Earth Day in a meaningful way

Every time you use a reusable bag, Lee's Marketplace will donate $.05 to the Lee's Trees Fund.
Lee's encourages customers to use reusable bags instead of plastic or paper. Every time you do, $.05 is donated to the Lee's Trees fund.

At the end of the season Lee's either purchase trees and plant them or donate the money to the city to plant trees.

On Arbor Day Lee's gives out free trees to the first 100 guests in the stores!

Lee's also utilize local growers for their garden centers. You can not only pick up trees for your yard there, but vegetables, flowers and planter boxes too.

Visit leesmarketplace to find a location near you.

