Lee's Marketplace can help you get ready for picnics and grilling season

With the summer season comes picnics, cookouts and barbecues. Let Lee's be your one-stop-shop for everything you need.

They showed us how to season and reverse sear a Tomahawk Steak. Be sure to smoke to an internal temperature of 115, then remove, turn the smoker up to 500, and then sear for five to 10 minutes.

When it comes to a dry rub or wet marinade, Lee's explained that dry rubs create a crust around the meat, locking in the juice. Wet marinades use an acidic base to soak in flavor and tenderize the meat.

There's nothing better than corn on the cob as a side to that meat. They gave us a tip to prep your corn: soak in water before grilling. Open up the husk and season the inside with butter and salt. Close the husk and grill.

Lee's offers great ideas for picnics and they will even do all the work with their homemade Lee's Fried Chicken and deli sides. Lee's will cater for your party too. Or, they even offer ready to go barbecue boxes complete with everything you need..

For more information please visit: leesmarketplace.com.