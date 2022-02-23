Lee's Marketplace celebrates a grand opening in Herriman

Lee's Marketplace is welcoming shoppers in Herriman. The Grand Opening of Lee's was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 23.

You can find everything on your grocery list and more at the store at 14716 South Marketplace Drive.

Be sure to visit the bakery where you can find an assortment of fresh-made artisan breads, donuts, homemade cookies, tortillas and more.

You'll definitely want to check out the produce department too, with aisles and aisles of fresh fruits and veggies.

You'll find custom meats to make your main course dinners.

And, of course they have floral designers for any occasion.

You can't leave the store without visiting The Popcorn Shop. There are Gourmet Popcorn Flavors that come in a large movie theater bag for just $5. You can also pick up Roasted Glazed Nuts from the Nutty Bavarian and Floss Cotton Candy.

For more information please visit: leesmarketplace.com.

