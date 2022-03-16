From the main course to dessert, Lee's Marketplace has everything you need for your St. Patrick's Day feast.

They have all the traditional recipe items like corned beef and cabbage ready for you to cook in the crock pot, on the stove, or even in a smoker.

Head over to the bakery for bread and rolls. Rye and marble rye are a great choice (and they make a great sandwich with those corned beef leftovers).

You can also pick up some sweets like green donuts, why not grab a dozen to share at the office?

Lee's also has mini cakes and cupcakes. If they don't have what you want, their cake decorators are always happy to make a cake for any holiday or event.

And, there will also be green mint brownies — they pair great with a bowl of vanilla ice cream.

You can find more information and the Lee's closest to you at leesmarketplace.com.