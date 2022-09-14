Lee's Marketplace is a great place to stock up for canning season

Pickling season is in full swing!

Lee's Marketplace is the perfect place to stock up on fresh produce and canning supplies.

FOX13 spoke with Store Director Pete Krusi, of the Smithfield location, and Jenna from the Utah State University extension office to learn all about canning.

As we head into tomato, peach, pear and apple canning season, Jenna reminded us to be sure and buy the right jars and ingredients.

Safety is so important and often overlooked, she said recommending we follow a professional recipe.

Jenna says iodized salt may add an unwanted color to your canned fruit or vegetable, but won't change the flavor.

Head to Lee's Marketplace to pick up all your canning supplies, including jars and lids.

Pete says every store of theirs has plenty after the major shortage during the pandemic.