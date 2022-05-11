Watch
Lee's Marketplace is celebrating an anniversary in Northern Utah -- and they're growing!

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 11, 2022
Lee's Marketplace started 41 years ago in Smithfield, Utah.

And they are celebrating with special anniversary sales to express their gratitude to the community.

Lee's is also growing along with the Northern Utah community. They've broken ground on a new store in Richmond which will provide more than 100 jobs to the community.

In addition to May being their 41st Anniversary, it's also ALS Awareness Month.

Lee's Cares Foundation was created to donate to ALS research. Its name is in memory of Lee Badger, the founder of Lee's Marketplace who lost his life to ALS in 2009.

The foundation's primary purpose is to help in finding a cure for ALS and in aiding families struggling with an ALS diagnosis.

Lee's Cares Foundation is hosing a golf tournament on June 6, 2022. You can learn more and donate at leescares.org/donate.

To find a Lee's near you, visit leesmarketplace.com.

