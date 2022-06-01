Lee's Marketplace is celebrating National Donut Day -- on two days this year!

Lee's Marketplace bakes their donuts fresh daily, they make them square for efficiency and to minimize waste.

National donut day is Friday, June 3, but Lee's will have glazed donuts on sale both Friday and Saturday, June 4.

Also, a free glazed donut will be given to the first 100 guests at each store on Friday.

And they are pretty much, the best donuts in the state, maybe the country.

While other stores have now started ordering their donuts in, Lee's still makes theirs in-house, every day.

Lee's skilled bakers begin making the delicious donuts every morning at 12 am so that fresh donuts are ready to be put on the shelves at 6 am.

Lee's donuts are never frozen, remaining genuinely fresh and good every time.

For more information please visit leesmarketplace.com.

