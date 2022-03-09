Lee's smokes meat to perfection and puts together a tasty "Redneck Lasagna"

At Lee's Marketplace, all deli food is prepared fresh daily.

John Spencer, Deli-Food Service Director at Lee's, joined us to talk about all the products they offer.

That includes meats smoked to perfection. Smoking meat can be a tricky balance to get it just right, so let Lee's do it for you. They have a wide selection to match anyone's appetite.

The deli meat and cheese are always sliced to your specifications.

And you'll find fresh salads, soups and sandwiches made fresh daily too. There's always a daily lunch and soup special too.

They also serve up a delicious "Redneck Lasagna" and John showed us how he puts it together using items right from their deli.

Lee's has friendly customer service and they do catering, or will show you how to prepare dishes in the store.

To find the Lee's nearest you, please visit: leesmarketplace.com.