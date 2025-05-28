Leftover Ham Tacos with Corn and Pineapple Salsa recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Tacos:

1-2 lbs. leftover ham slices

1 c. pineapple juice

2 tsp. Tajin seasoning

Diced avocado

Queso fresco, crumbled

Corn or flour tortillas

Chopped cilantro for garnish

For the Salsa:

1 c. fresh or frozen corn

1/2 fresh pineapple, diced

1/2 small red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the salsa by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Add the pineapple juice and Tajin to a large saute pan over medium high heat. Once simmering add the ham and cook stirring often until most of the liquid has evaporated (7-10 minutes).

3. Chop the ham into strips. Build the tacos in warmed tortillas garnished with the salsa, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

