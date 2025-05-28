Leftover Ham Tacos with Corn and Pineapple Salsa recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.
For the Tacos:
1-2 lbs. leftover ham slices
1 c. pineapple juice
2 tsp. Tajin seasoning
Diced avocado
Queso fresco, crumbled
Corn or flour tortillas
Chopped cilantro for garnish
For the Salsa:
1 c. fresh or frozen corn
1/2 fresh pineapple, diced
1/2 small red onion, diced
1 jalapeno, minced
1/4 c. cilantro, chopped
Juice & zest of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. honey
1/4 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper
Directions
1. Make the salsa by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Set aside until ready to use.
2. Add the pineapple juice and Tajin to a large saute pan over medium high heat. Once simmering add the ham and cook stirring often until most of the liquid has evaporated (7-10 minutes).
3. Chop the ham into strips. Build the tacos in warmed tortillas garnished with the salsa, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro. Enjoy!
