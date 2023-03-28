"Lefty Beauty" connects beauticians and clients in the comfort of their own homes

Lefty Beauty was started by Anna and Stephania Adondakis. They connect beauticians with clients in the comfort of their own homes!

You can go to their website and enter either as a beautician wanting to take services to a client or if you're looking to get a service booked.

Services offered include hair, makeup, nails, lashes, facials, waxing, and spray tans.

And, it's all on demand, meaning you can book just 30 minutes out, or in advance.

If you're a beautician, you set up an account and wait to be notified for an appt request.

As a client, you set up your credit card, book the services you want and the date and time and you get notified once someone has accepted!

Anna and Stephania say they were inspired to start their business during Covid because self care took a back seat. They saw the need for services at home, and that's continued even though people can return to salons.

They are part of Inspire In Utah, an initiative to help women business owners thrive.

Their advice to others is to "find your why". Start a business that's personal to you and the reason you get out of bed in the morning.

They say the Inspire InUtah initiative is so important because women are stronger together. They remind others that support is not always monetary.

Recommending a woman-owned business to a friend is just as important.

You can learn more at leftybeauty.comand inutah.org/inspire.