Legend has it these donuts were first created for the Greek Olympics in 776 B.C.

Word is spreading fast about the newest donut shop in town. Louks Baby Greek Donuts opened in Cottonwood Heights in November 2021.

Louks is short for "Loukoumades", which means Greek Baby Donuts, which really are donut holes.

The classic is drizzled with honey right out of the fryer, and then topped with walnuts and cinnamon. This is what you'd find at vendor stands in Greece.

Legend has it the "honey tokens" were given to participants in the first Greek Olympic Games in 776 B.C.

Today you can get the classic, but there are also other toppings you can choose from.

You can find Louks at 6949 South 1300 East or visit them at babylouks.com.