LEGO lovers will love this new store in Utah

LEGO® lovers unite!

Bricks & Minifigs — a one-stop aftermarket LEGO® toy shop — has a new location in Taylorsville, Utah.

They are the ultimate destination for LEGO® enthusiasts of all ages.

Bricks & Minifigs buys and trades all LEGO® products, from bulk tubs to storage unit-sized collections.

From iconic minifigures to rare vintage sets, Bricks & Minifigs offers a unique experience for LEGO fans

Franchise owner Josh Brereton joined Morgan Saxton on FOX13's 'The PLACE.'

He said he wanted to open a store after picking up his fascination for LEGOs with his daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh said the grand-opening on March 9 will be filled with promotions and giveaways, as well as prize drawings, character meet-and-greets, and more LEGO-themed fun.

This creative hub will be the fifth location in Utah, located at 5644 S. Redwood Rd.

To learn more, follow them on social media.

