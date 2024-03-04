Watch Now
LEGO lovers will love this new store in Utah

Bricks & Minifigs
There's a new Bricks &amp; Minifigs store opening this Saturday!
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 16:52:30-05

LEGO® lovers unite!

Bricks & Minifigs — a one-stop aftermarket LEGO® toy shop — has a new location in Taylorsville, Utah.

They are the ultimate destination for LEGO® enthusiasts of all ages.

Bricks & Minifigs buys and trades all LEGO® products, from bulk tubs to storage unit-sized collections. 

From iconic minifigures to rare vintage sets, Bricks & Minifigs offers a unique experience for LEGO fans

Franchise owner Josh Brereton joined Morgan Saxton on FOX13's 'The PLACE.'

He said he wanted to open a store after picking up his fascination for LEGOs with his daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh said the grand-opening on March 9 will be filled with promotions and giveaways, as well as prize drawings, character meet-and-greets, and more LEGO-themed fun.

This creative hub will be the fifth location in Utah, located at 5644 S. Redwood Rd.

To learn more, follow them on social media.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
