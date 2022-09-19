LEGO Masters returns this week

Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks.

Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges.

One of the contestants is from Utah. Miranda and her brother who lives in Idaho are a team.

In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test.

The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

This season begins Wednesday, September 21 with the episode titled "Ready to Launch".

You can watch it right here on Fox 13 at 8pm.

For more information click here.

