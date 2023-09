The LEGO Store has a new location in Utah!

The store officially opened it doors in Farmington's Station Park at the end of August.

It offers a variety of LEGO sets from young users to sets designed specifically for adults.

You'll find everything from Disney to Harry Potter and Star Wars LEGO sets.

They even have an activity center for the toddlers and a spot to build your own miniature figurines.

For store hours and locations, visit lego.com