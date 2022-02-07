Lemon Butter Chicken Tenders recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Lemon Butter Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

1 package chicken tenders, tendon removed

½ tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. paprika

2 tbsp. flour

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 stick butter, chopped into small pieces

¼ c. chicken broth

¼ c. lemon juice

½ cube chicken bouillon

1 tbsp. minced garlic

¼ c. minced parsley

Rice for serving

Directions

1. Add the salt, pepper, oregano, thyme, paprika, and flour to a large bowl. Mix to combine. Add the tenders and toss to combine.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add some cooking oil and once the oil is hot, add the tenders and then cook about 3 minutes per side, or until they have reached an internal temperature of 155 . Remove them from the pan.

3. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add the chicken broth, lemon juice, and chicken bouillon. Stir and cook until the bouillon is dissolved, and the mixture comes to a boil. Lower the heat to low and then stir in the butter until it is melted and incorporated into the sauce.

4. Return the tenders to the pan and toss them in with the parsley. Serve warm over rice. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.