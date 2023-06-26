Lemon-Pepper Chicken Skewers with Fried Rice Pilaf by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Chicken:

2 lbs. chicken breast, cubed

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. dehydrated lemon peel

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

For the Rice:

4 c. cooked rice

4 green onions, sliced

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

4 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1/2 c. frozen corn, thawed

1/2 c. frozen peas, thawed

1/4 c. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

For the Seasoned Butter:

1 stick butter

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dehydrated lemon peel

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. dried parsley

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

For the skewers, place the chicken in a mixing bowl with the oil. Toss to combine, sprinkle on the paprika, salt, dehydrated lemon peel, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix to evenly distribute the seasonings. Place the chicken on the skewers about 5-8 pieces per skewer.

Make the rice by adding the butter to a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the green onion, garlic, almonds, corn, and peas. Toss for a minute or two to warm the veggies. Add the rice, salt and pepper. Toss and stir to combine. Pour over the soy sauce and toss to distribute evenly. Stir in the parsley. Turn the heat to low to keep warm.

Place the chicken on a heated medium-high grill. Cook the chicken cooking about three to four minutes per side. As the chicken cooks, make the seasoned butter by adding the butter to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Once melted, stir in the paprika, lemon peel, lemon juice, pepper, garlic and parsley. Mix until thoroughly combined. Set aside on low heat.

Serve the chicken skewers on a pile of rice and then spoon over the seasoned butter. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy!

