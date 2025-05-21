Let your dog have cake and eat it too!

Watch Now
Dela's Doggie Desserts
Let your dog have his cake and eat it too!
Don't leave your best friend out of the best part of a meal - dessert!

Dela's Doggie Desserts specializes in treats for pups.

From custom celebration cakes to freshly-made bakery treats like pupcakes and cookies, they can help you celebrate your fur baby.

Dela's also has a Pet Boutique filled with unique toys, accessories and gifts for pets and pet-lovers alike.

And host your next paw-ty with their help! They offer an event space at their location as well.

You can find them at 1538 W. 7800 S. in West Jordan.

For more information visit delasdoggydesserts.com and follow them on Instagram @delasdoggydesserts.

