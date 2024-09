Meet Milan and Elsa, our Pets of the Week.

These four-month-old puppies are sisters and they are terriers. Their mama weighs less than 10 pounds, so these girls probably will as well full grown.

They are spayed and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petapalooza on Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.

This is a FREE family and dog-friendly event where you can celebrate your pets or adopt a new one!

For more information on Milan and Elsa visit hearts4paws.org.