Let's find "Sir Donald" a forever home

Meet our very first Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week for 2025 — Sir Donald!

He's a two-year-old Yorkshire terrier who is ready to meet his forever family.

Sir Donald is friendly and good with other dogs and has recently been groomed where he did very good!

He's getting neutered soon, so he'll be ready for adoption. He's also chipped and current on all vaccinations.

He's a small dog, only about 14 pounds and is kennel trained and house trained.

If you'd like more information, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, January 4, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart, 3191 E. 3300 S. SLC.