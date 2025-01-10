Let's find these sibling pups a home together!

Our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week are a brother and sister who have bonded, so they must go to their forever home together.

They are six-month-old chihuahua mixes and there's a special deal to adopt them - just $400 for the pair!

The girl is spayed, the boy is neutered and both are chipped and current on vaccinations.

The pups have a couple different names, their current foster mom calls them TikTok and Polywalk, but those don't have to stick!

If you're interested in adopting them, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Salt Lake Home Show with adoptable dogs from Friday through Sunday at the Mountain America Credit Union.

