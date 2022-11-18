Let's find this cute little Nugget a home for the holidays

Our Pet of the Week is Nugget — he's still a puppy at just nine months old.

Nugget is a sheepdoodle and is a very happy dog. He loves to run and play, get head scratches and belly rubs.

He gets very attached to his people and will follow you around and lay at your feet.

He's very friendly, but is still learning he doesn't have to bark at strangers.

Nugget is good with dogs of all sizes and children (even toddlers).

His ideal home would be with someone who is home most of the time and has other dogs to play with.

He has been trained well so far, but could use a little more time on a leash. He knows how to use a doggie door and knows commands like "sit" "shake" "come" and more.

Nugget doesn't shed, but he does need to be regularly groomed.

His adoption fee is $600.

For more information please visit hearts4paws.org.