Levitation fun at the Clark Planetarium

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time for another fun at home science experiment from the Clark Planetarium. This week we are talking about air flow and making some ping-pong balls and other light objects levitate. This is all thanks to Bernoulli’s Principle.

Bernoulli’s Principle essentially says that as air flows around an object, it creates different pressures on said object. Slower air flow means more pressure on the object and faster air flow means less pressure on an object.

So, using this principle, we can use a leaf blower or hairdryer to make several light objects levitate in an airstream. Why? Because the leaf blower or hairdryer will create a fast air flow and whatever light object is placed in that air flow will have less pressure on it, thus allowing it to levitate or float.

All you need is a leaf blower or hairdryer to make your air flow and then several light objects like a ping pong ball or a balloon to make levitate. Turn your blower on and point point it upwards and then add your object. The air will flow so fast around your object that it will keep it afloat or levitated.

See how many balls you can keep up at once and say thank you to Bernoulli’s Principle for the fun!