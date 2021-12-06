Liberty Heights Fresh is the recipient of the Zero Hunger Hero award

Liberty Heights Fresh is a specialty organic grocer at 1290 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City.

Their mission is simple: provide shoppers with good food. According to their website that means "food that was good for the land it was grown in, good for the hands that harvested it, and good for the people who consume it (ideally around a table shared with friends).

And, that's why Liberty Heights Fresh is the Zero Hunger Hero recipient from Smith's Food & Drug and Fox 13.

For more information please visit: libertyheightsfresh.com.