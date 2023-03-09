Life can be hard, here are 6 tips to navigate difficult situations

Often when we are in the midst of a difficult situation our reactions can make the problem worse or we sweep our problems under the rug.

Erika Behunin is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and joined Jenny Hardman in studio with 6 Tips for Navigating Difficult Times:

1). Acknowledge your pain and allow yourself to feel a variety of emotions:

That which we resists persists. Make space for grief, loss, anger, sadness, acceptance and self-compassion.

2). Seek Trusted Support From Friends, Family and Professionals:

Often when we are in the midst of difficult we want to isolate. Connection is crucial!

3). Establish Healthy Rituals:

Get back to the basics with physical movement, proper nutrition, sleep, mediation, and journaling.

4). Access and Connect to Something Larger than Yourself:

This will be different for everybody but some examples are spirituality and nature.

5). Focus on What is Within Your Control:

Reframe your perspective, break down challenging situations or problems into smaller steps, and decide what is the next best thing to do - you can still choose your response.

6). Seek for Micro-Moments of Joy:

When difficult times happen it can be challenging to see the good but looking or micro-moments can help.

If you would like to chat with Erika you can email her Erika@erikascounseling.com and for more information go to erikascounseling.com.